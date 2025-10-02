Prime Bank customers to enjoy discounts on Hyundai vehicles

Prime Bank PLC. customers in Bangladesh will now enjoy exclusive discounts on Hyundai vehicles.

Fair Technology Limited is the official manufacturer & authorized distributor for Hyundai passenger vehicles in Bangladesh.

In this regard an agreement was signed recently at Prime Bank’s Corporate Office in Dhaka.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank customers will be entitled to special discounts when purchasing Hyundai cars in Bangladesh.

This initiative reflects Prime Bank’s ongoing commitment to enhancing customer benefits by offering premium lifestyle privileges and superior service experiences.

The agreement was signed by Mamur Ahmed, senior executive vice president & head of branch distribution, on behalf of Prime Bank, and Md Zahidul Kabir, head of treasury of Fair Group, on behalf of Fair Technology Limited (Hyundai).

The ceremony was also attended by Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice president & head of cards and retail asset of Prime Bank; JM Taslim Kabir, head of marketing of Fair Group, along with other senior officials from both organizations.

Through this collaboration, Prime Bank further strengthens its pledge to deliver premium lifestyle advantages for its customers and employees, enriching their overall banking and lifestyle journey.