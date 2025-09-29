Monday, September 29, 2025

BB, Mercantile Bank hold entrepreneurship dev training program

The event was chaired by Mercantile Bank’s SVP & head of Narayanganj branch Farid Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan

Update : 29 Sep 2025, 06:14 PM

Bangladesh Bank and Mercantile Bank PLC is jointly organizing a month-long Entrepreneur Development Training Program in Narayanganj which commenced on Monday.

The initiative is financed by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and implemented by Finance Division of Ministry of Finance under the Skills for Industry Competitiveness & Innovation Program (SICIP).

BB Additional Director and Project Director Md Nazrul Islam attended the inaugural ceremony as chief guest.

The event was chaired by Mercantile Bank’s SVP & head of Narayanganj branch Farid Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan.

SMSPD’s joint director Mohammad Wasim, Bank’s CCO & SEVP Shah Md Sohel Khurshid, and VP & head of SME Division Md Mostahidur Reza Chowdhury were also present at the event.

A total of 25 potential entrepreneurs enrolled in the training program at Technical Training Centre, Jalkuri, Narayanganj.

