Brac Bank hosts Agent Meet 2025 for Nilphamari region

Brac Bank organized Agent Meet 2025 for the Nilphamari Region, aimed at strengthening field-level engagement and accelerating financial inclusion.

The event took place in Thakurgaon on September 20, bringing together agent banking partners from Nilphamari, Thakurgaon and Panchagar.

As part of Brac Bank’s continuous efforts to drive financial inclusion, the Agent Meet served as a unique platform for agents and bank officials to connect directly.

Md Iqbal Mohasin, director of the Financial Inclusion Department (FID), Bangladesh Bank, and Pinaki Ranjan Sarker, joint director, FID, Bangladesh Bank, graced the occasion.

Nazmur Rahim, deputy managing director and head of alternate banking channels, and Md Nazmul Hasan, head of agent banking at Brac Bank, were present along with regional heads, branch managers, SME banking representatives, and members of the agent banking team.

The day-long program focused on exchanging ideas, sharing operational updates, aligning future goals, and addressing field-level challenges.

Officials from Bangladesh Bank and Brac Bank provided valuable insights and encouragement, motivating agents to enhance access to financial services for underserved communities.

A special segment of the event was dedicated to recognizing and awarding top-performing agents in the diamond, platinum and gold categories, acknowledging their outstanding contributions to delivering banking services to the last mile.

Speaking at the event, Nazmur Rahim stated: “We remain steadfast in our mission to create a financially inclusive Bangladesh by extending banking opportunities beyond traditional urban centres. Through initiatives like the Agent Meet, our bank reaffirms its vision of empowering communities with accessible, technology-driven, and customer-centric financial solutions across the country.”

By leveraging technology, Brac Bank’s Agent Banking network ensures safe, secure, and convenient services, ranging from account opening and deposits to loan disbursements and remittance services.