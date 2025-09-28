NRB Bank launches 2 new products

NRB Bank PLC has announced the launch of two pioneering financial products - "NRB Protidin" and "Auto Fixed Loan" - further strengthening its commitment to customer-centric financial solutions.

As the first bank in Bangladesh to offer such a facility, NRB Bank PLC has launched ‘NRB Protidin’, a smart banking solution for businesses and institutions.

This product is designed on a daily profit basis, enabling customers to receive daily profit/interest credited directly into their accounts, ensuring continuous financial growth.

The ‘Auto Fixed Loan’ is a Smarter Car Financing solution for the purchase of pre-registered or second-hand cars, allowing customers to enjoy flexible loan options on convenient terms for used car financing.

The bank’s managing director & CEO Tarek Reaz Khan, along with deputy managing directors Md Shahin Howlader, Md Ali Akbar Farazi, Anwar Uddin, and M Rashidul Huda formally inaugurated the two products at a ceremony held at the bank’s head office.

Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director & CEO of NRB Bank PLC, said: "At NRB Bank, we are driven by a vision to create smarter financial solutions for our customers. NRB Protidin empowers institutions with daily returns and improved liquidity, while Auto Fixed Loan opens the door to affordable mobility for individuals. Together, these products reflect our promise of innovation, inclusivity, and service excellence."

Also present at the event were Md Rezaul Shahriar, head of retail banking division, and Md Arifuzzaman, head of transaction banking division, along with other senior officials.