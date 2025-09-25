Thursday, September 25, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
MTB, Credence Housing ink deal

Update : 25 Sep 2025, 05:21 PM

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) and Credence Housing Limited have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 23 at MTB’s Corporate Head Office in Dhaka.

Under this agreement, clients of Credence Housing Limited will be able to avail home loans from MTB at attractive interest rates with faster loan processing facilities, making their journey to home ownership more convenient and accessible.

The MoU was signed by Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, and Zillul Karim, managing director of Credence Housing Limited, on behalf of their respective organizations.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Md Shafquat Hossain, deputy managing director & head of retail banking division of MTB, and SA Asgar Mohiuddin, director finance of Credence Housing Limited, along with other senior officials from both organizations.

This collaboration reflects MTB’s continued commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric financial solutions while supporting the growing housing sector in Bangladesh.

