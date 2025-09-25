Thursday, September 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh’s forex reserves hit $26.39bn

Between September 1 and 23, inward remittances totalled $2.2 billion, a 17.6% rise year-on-year

Update : 25 Sep 2025, 03:28 PM

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit $26.39 billion as of Wednesday, as per calculations based on the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6) method.

However, according to Bangladesh Bank's calculation, the amount was $31.27 billion.

Between September 1 and 23, inward remittances totalled $2.2 billion, a 17.6% rise year-on-year.

From July 1 to September 23, the country received $7.06 billion, an 18.2% year-on-year increase.

This upward trend has been fuelled by several factors—government incentives, including a 2.5% cash bonus on remittances through formal channels, stricter regulation against illegal hundi operations, and relatively stable exchange rates that favour official banking systems.

Higher earnings by Bangladeshi workers abroad—especially in the Middle East and Southeast Asia—have also contributed to the surge, reflecting a post-pandemic labour market rebound.

At the same time, export earnings, particularly from the readymade garments (RMG) sector, have shown signs of recovery, recording nearly 10% growth in the July–August period after a sluggish period last year.

Even though import payments surged nearly 20% in July this fiscal year, only a 1.75% growth was posted in FY25, reflecting subdued demand among businesses amid high inflation, political uncertainties, and economic slowdowns.

Additionally, inflows from foreign loans, development aid, and deferred payment arrangements have provided temporary relief, giving a boost to the overall reserve.

Read More

Ficci, Competition Commission discuss Competition Act, 2012

Meena Bazar opens new outlet at Mirpur 60 Feet Road

Default loans in NBFIs rise to 27,541C

Private sector credit growth hits new low of 6.49%

Bangladesh’s forex reserves hit $26.39bn

BB orders probe into SCB credit card scam

Latest News

India tightens rice export rules to Bangladesh

Ficci, Competition Commission discuss Competition Act, 2012

Chandpur sees ilish glut, prices ease before October ban

Security tight after deadly Ladakh autonomy protests in India

Saint Martin to reopen in November with 2,000 daily visitors

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x