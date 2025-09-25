Bangladesh’s forex reserves hit $26.39bn

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit $26.39 billion as of Wednesday, as per calculations based on the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6) method.

However, according to Bangladesh Bank's calculation, the amount was $31.27 billion.

Between September 1 and 23, inward remittances totalled $2.2 billion, a 17.6% rise year-on-year.

From July 1 to September 23, the country received $7.06 billion, an 18.2% year-on-year increase.

This upward trend has been fuelled by several factors—government incentives, including a 2.5% cash bonus on remittances through formal channels, stricter regulation against illegal hundi operations, and relatively stable exchange rates that favour official banking systems.

Higher earnings by Bangladeshi workers abroad—especially in the Middle East and Southeast Asia—have also contributed to the surge, reflecting a post-pandemic labour market rebound.

At the same time, export earnings, particularly from the readymade garments (RMG) sector, have shown signs of recovery, recording nearly 10% growth in the July–August period after a sluggish period last year.

Even though import payments surged nearly 20% in July this fiscal year, only a 1.75% growth was posted in FY25, reflecting subdued demand among businesses amid high inflation, political uncertainties, and economic slowdowns.

Additionally, inflows from foreign loans, development aid, and deferred payment arrangements have provided temporary relief, giving a boost to the overall reserve.