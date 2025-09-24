Pubali Bank PLC opens CRM Booth at Tongi industrial area sub-branch

Pubali Bank PLC has inaugurated CRM Booth at Tongi Industrial Area Sub-Branch with a view to provide modern banking service.

Azizur Rahman, director of Pubali Bank PLC, formally inaugurated the booth as chief guest.

Mohammad Ali, managing director & CEO, was present as special guest.

Mohammad Arifur Rahman, deputy general manager and RM of Gazipur region; PRO & assistant general manager Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, along with senior executives of the bank, local businessmen, eminent persons, customers and well-wishers were present.