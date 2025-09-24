HSBC highlights key trends shaping real-time payments in BD

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bangladesh has recently hosted an event titled “Redefining Treasury through Real-time Payments.”

The forum discussed the key trends in real-time payments and provided strategic insights to help businesses navigate within the changing payment landscape in the world.

The session featured Arief Hossain Khan, executive director, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank, AKM Mukhlesur Rahman, senior functional consultant (electronic payment & transfer), Ministry of Finance, Md Khairul Anam, additional director, payments systems department, Bangladesh Bank, Uzma Chowdhury, director finance, Pran-RFL Group, Patrick Zhu, managing director, Head of Corporate Sales Asia, Global Payments Solutions, HSBC.

The speakers shared their views on the evolution of real-time payments in Bangladesh, upcoming government initiatives in this space and benefits, and opportunities of digital transformation of treasury management.

It also highlighted the importance of collaboration among regulators and corporates for new development.

Arief Hossain Khan said: “Real-time payments are no longer optional; they are now the backbone of modern financial infrastructure” n his speech as chief guest.

Patrick Zhu highlighted the evolving trend of different types of real time payments globally.

He mentioned: “Real-time payments are unlocking speed and efficiency for business community, supported by strong regulatory efforts. Bangladesh can seize this opportunity to further digitize its payment infrastructure not only for domestic but also for international settlements. With its deep expertise and industry leading solutions, HSBC is keen to play a pivotal role in supporting this exciting journey.”

To uncover the evolving treasury priorities and how industry players are managing uncertainties in the current business landscape, HSBC recently spoke to more than 460 treasury and finance leaders across 8 markets in Asia Pacific.

The details report is available through the link: Redefining Treasury in Asia Pacific: Voices of Treasury.