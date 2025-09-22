Bank Asia holds ‘BAMLCO Training Program 2025’

Bank Asia PLC organized a daylong “BAMLCO Training Program 2025” to enhance anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) knowledge and awareness among branch anti-money laundering compliance officers (BAMLCO) of the bank.

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, deputy managing director, CAMLCO & head of channel banking at Bank Asia, inaugurated the program at Bank Asia Institute for Training and Development (BAITD), Lalmatia, Dhaka on September 20.

Mirza Azhar Ahmad and Akhteruddin Mahmood, deputy managing directors, and Tanfiz Hossain Chowdhury, SEVP & zonal head, were present at the inauguration program.

Md Hafizur Rahman Khan and Md Mahmudul Haque Bhuiyan, joint directors of BFIU, were present as resources person to conduct the training session.

BAMLCOs from different branches, centers and Islamic Windows of Dhaka zone and trade officials from CTPC participated in the training program.