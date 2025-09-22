Premier Bank holds 315th board meeting

The 315th board meeting of the Premier Bank PLC. was held on Sunday.

Dr Arifur Rahman, the bank's chairman, presided over the meeting held at the head office.

Also present at the meeting were Md Forkan Hossain, independent director and chairman, audit committee; Md Sazzad Hossain, independent director and chairman, risk management committee; Prof Sheikh Morshed Jahan, independent director; M Nurul Alam, independent director and chairman, Premier Bank Securities Limited; managing director and CEO Mohammad Abu Jafar; deputy managing director and chief financial officer Sayed Abul Hashem, deputy managing director and chief credit officer Mohammad Al-Ameen; and company secretary Mohammad Akram Hossain.