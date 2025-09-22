Experts: Banking sector's 1,100,000C debt remains persistent problem

Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank PLC and chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB), an organization of top bank executives, has commented that the country's banking sector's debt of Tk1,100,000 crore is problematic.

The total debt in the country's banking sector is Tk1,800,000 crore, of which Tk400,000 crore is bad debt, and Tk700,000 crore is distressed. There are currently 60 banks in Bangladesh. Of these, about 15 banks are being called looted banks. The government is merging 5 of these 14-15 banks, he also remarked.

The City Bank MD and CEO made these comments at a panel discussion titled “Banking Sector Crisis, Reform and Regulation” on Sunday.

The meeting was held at the Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban auditorium of Dhaka University.

S Alam has single-handedly destroyed the entire banking sector, said Arefin, adding that “just like a single person can destroy a bank. Conversely, one or two honest directors are enough for the success of a bank.”

Arefin also said: “We have seen two central banks in one country. One central bank, which we know by that name, was run from the Prime Minister’s office, and 12-14 banks were run from there. This is sad. One S Alam has anonymously destroyed the entire banking sector. Now it is being said that ownership of banks above a certain percentage cannot be in the hands of entrepreneurial directors; because ownership will be concentrated in that. The reason for all this trouble is that ownership has been transferred to other names or anonymously instead of being centralized.”

Dhaka University, Asia Pacific University (UAP) and Germany's OTH Amberg-Weiden jointly organized this discussion.

Mahmud Osman Imam, dean of the Faculty of Business Education of Dhaka University, presented a research paper as the main article of the discussion.

Mohammad Ali, managing director of Pubali Bank and Sohel RK Hussain, managing director of Bank Asia, also spoke.

Mahmud Osman Imam said that financial sector reform is complex and costly. Just as there are some good banks in the country, there are also zombie banks. The default loan rate in these zombie banks is more than 90% of the total loans disbursed.

Emphasizing the amendment to the Bank Company Act, he further said that a maximum of two directors from a family can be on the board. The term of board members should be reduced from 12 years to 6 years.

Pubali Bank managing director Mohammad Ali commented that the crisis in the banking sector has not yet ended.

He said that in December 2024, the amount of defaulted loans in the banking sector was Tk345,000 crore. In March, it increased to Tk420,000 crore.

It is estimated that defaulted loans will increase by another Tk150,000 crore by June 2025. Thus, defaulted loans are reaching 30%-40% of the total loans disbursed. In addition, a liquidity crisis has arisen in banks; as a result, many depositors are not able to withdraw money when needed, he added.

Bank Asia managing director Sohel RK Hussain said that in addition to independent directors and management, the central bank's whistleblowing policy should be further strengthened. Similarly, the accountability of rating agencies should be increased.

Currently, 12 banks are virtually bankrupt, unable to return deposits. The question is, what did the rating agencies say? What did the Anti-Corruption Commission do? What do the central bank's audit reports say? It is often heard that bank managers are forced to agree to irregularities out of fear of losing their jobs, he added.