Shahjalal Islami Bank appoints Fakir Maniruzzaman as new director

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC has announced the appointment of Fakir Maniruzzaman, an industrialist and managing director of Fakir Apparels Ltd, as a director on its board, representing Fakir Apparels Ltd.

Born in 1957 in Narayanganj, Maniruzzaman has built a remarkable career in Bangladesh’s apparel sector.

As the driving force behind Fakir Apparels Ltd. a globally recognized export-oriented knit composite enterprise—he has earned widespread recognition for his visionary leadership, innovation, and commitment to ethical business practices.

Under his stewardship, Fakir Apparels has become a trusted partner of leading international brands, setting new benchmarks in quality, sustainability, and technological advancement.

The company’s diverse product range spans sportswear to fashion outerwear and technical wear, serving many of the world’s foremost retailers and fashion houses.

For his outstanding contributions to national trade and commerce, the Ministry of Commerce has honored Maniruzzaman with the CIP (Commercially Important Person) status.

Beyond business, he is also widely respected for his philanthropic contributions in the fields of education, healthcare, and social welfare, making a meaningful impact on communities across the country.

Welcoming his appointment, Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC. expressed confidence that Maniruzzaman’s expertise, industry insights, and strategic vision will significantly strengthen the Board and play a vital role in shaping the bank’s future growth trajectory.

With his induction, Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC. looks forward to further advancing its mission of providing innovative, ethical, and sustainable banking solutions, while reinforcing its strong relationship with the country’s business and industrial community.