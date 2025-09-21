Sunday, September 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bank Asia partners with 3 security firms for cash-in-transit services

The event was graced by the presence of ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director, and Syed Zulkar Nayen, deputy managing director of Bank Asia

Update : 21 Sep 2025, 06:40 PM

Bank Asia has partnered with G4S Secure Solutions Bangladesh (P) Limited, Protection One (PVT.) Limited and Ornate Logistics Limited for Cash-in-Transit (CIT) Services. 

The signing ceremony took place on September 18 at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

The event was graced by the presence of ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director, and Syed Zulkar Nayen, deputy managing director of Bank Asia.

On behalf of their respective organizations, Mirza Azhar Ahmad, deputy managing director of Bank Asia, Ruman Mahmood, managing director of G4S Secure Solutions Bangladesh (P) Limited; Khondoker Abdullahil Kafi, managing director of Ornate Logistics Limited; and Air Commodore M Alauddin Chowdhury (Retd.), managing director of Protection One (PVT.) Limited, signed the agreement.

Through this collaboration, the partner companies will provide nationwide cash-carrying services, including cash pick-up and delivery to and from Bangladesh Bank, other bank branches, and Bank Asia branches across the country.

Read More

Shahjalal Islami Bank appoints Fakir Maniruzzaman as new director

Standard Bank holds orientation for TAOs

Banglalink certified Bangladesh’s first telco top employer 2025

Idcol, SME Foundation host FGD on CMSME potential

NCC Bank launches entrepreneurship dev program in Mymensingh

Pink Carnival: TishCAN’s fundraising fair for breast cancer warriors

Latest News

Shahjalal Islami Bank appoints Fakir Maniruzzaman as new director

Trump issues vague threat to Afghanistan over Bagram air base

AB Party: No decision yet on joining any political alliance or movement

Standard Bank holds orientation for TAOs

Banglalink certified Bangladesh’s first telco top employer 2025

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x