Bank Asia partners with 3 security firms for cash-in-transit services

Bank Asia has partnered with G4S Secure Solutions Bangladesh (P) Limited, Protection One (PVT.) Limited and Ornate Logistics Limited for Cash-in-Transit (CIT) Services.

The signing ceremony took place on September 18 at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

The event was graced by the presence of ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director, and Syed Zulkar Nayen, deputy managing director of Bank Asia.

On behalf of their respective organizations, Mirza Azhar Ahmad, deputy managing director of Bank Asia, Ruman Mahmood, managing director of G4S Secure Solutions Bangladesh (P) Limited; Khondoker Abdullahil Kafi, managing director of Ornate Logistics Limited; and Air Commodore M Alauddin Chowdhury (Retd.), managing director of Protection One (PVT.) Limited, signed the agreement.

Through this collaboration, the partner companies will provide nationwide cash-carrying services, including cash pick-up and delivery to and from Bangladesh Bank, other bank branches, and Bank Asia branches across the country.