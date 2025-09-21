Sunday, September 21, 2025

NCC Bank launches entrepreneurship dev program in Mymensingh

As the designated financial partner for Mymensingh, NCC Bank has selected 25 entrepreneurs who will participate in a structured 100-hour training program

Update : 21 Sep 2025, 04:55 PM

NCC Bank PLC, in collaboration with Bangladesh Bank, has launched a month-long Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) in Mymensingh.

The program aims to create new entrepreneurs and accelerate inclusive economic growth.

It is a vital component of the government’s Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (SICIP), which is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The program was inaugurated by Mohammad Kawsar Matin, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, Mymensingh Region, as chief guest.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Sharif Mohammad Mahsin, SVP & head of SME, NCC Bank.

Md Nazrul Islam, additional director & SICIP Project Director and Md. Ayub Ali, Joint Director & SICIP Project Deputy Program Director of Bangladesh Bank along with AKM Badrul Hassan, regional head, Mymensingh, Mohammad Faizur Rahman, head of business and branch, and Md Kamrul Islam, SME relationship officer, Mymensingh Branch of NCC Bank also attended the ceremony.

As the designated financial partner for Mymensingh, NCC Bank has selected 25 entrepreneurs who will participate in a structured 100-hour training program.

Through this initiative, participants will gain practical knowledge, business management skills, and access to financial resources to expand both new and existing ventures.

The training also focuses on enhancing access to financing and generating employment opportunities.

A central objective of the program is to bring individuals outside the formal banking system into financial inclusion, thereby broadening access to banking services.

Speakers at the event highlighted that such initiatives play a vital role in fostering entrepreneurship and accelerating the socio-economic development of the country.

