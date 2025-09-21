EBL honored as Superbrands for 3rd time

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has once again been recognized as one of Bangladesh’s most trusted and influential brands, earning the prestigious Superbrands status for the third time.

This accolade reaffirms EBL’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centric banking.

The award was announced on September 20, 2025, at a gala awards ceremony hosted by Superbrands Bangladesh at Hotel Le Méridien, Dhaka.

Winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a distinguished Brand Council comprising leading industry experts and marketing professionals.

EBL was chosen for its enduring brand legacy, strategic importance in the banking industry, consistent service excellence, and strong consumer trust.

The recognition also reflects the bank’s solid corporate governance, passion for innovation, and relentless focus on delivering superior customer experiences, qualities that continue to define its leadership in Bangladesh’s financial sector.

Commenting on the achievement, Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL, said: “Being named a Superbrand for the third time is more than just recognition it reflects the trust our customers place in us and the passion our people bring to everything we do. At EBL, we stand for integrity, innovation, and impact. This honor belongs to every member of Team EBL and to our valued stakeholders who inspire us to raise the bar every single day.”

This marks EBL’s third Superbrands honor, having previously been recognized for the periods 2009–2011 and 2018–2020.

With this latest achievement, EBL joins an elite group of 49 distinguished brands that are shaping Bangladesh’s corporate landscape.