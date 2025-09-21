HSBC, Bepza to set up biz dev office at National SEZ

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bangladesh has recently signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) to establish a Business Development Office (BDO) at the National Special Economic Zone (NSEZ), Mirsarai, Chittagong.

Through this Business Development Office, HSBC aims to provide banking solutions to both local and foreign investors operating in the zone, supporting their trade, investment, and export financing needs.

This initiative is part of HSBC’s continued commitment to facilitating Bangladesh’s growth as a competitive manufacturing and export hub.

The BDO will serve as a one-stop access point for modern banking and financial solutions tailored to the needs of both local and foreign investors in the economic zone.

In addition to core banking, the BDO will facilitate trade finance and cash management solutions, helping investors manage cross-border transactions seamlessly.

Along with the six existing BDOs located in different Export Processing Zones across the country, this new BDO will enable clients to leverage HSBC’s global network and keep their international trade secured through bank’s extensive experience and trade leadership.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member (investment promotion), Bepza and Devesh Mathur, chief operating officer, HSBC Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Md Tareq Hossain, director (investment promotion), Bepza, Ummay Hani Islam, deputy director (investment promotion), Bepza, Ahmad Rabiul Hasan, head of global trade solutions, HSBC Bangladesh, Omar Sharif, head of Chittagong banking, HSBC Bangladesh, Abdullah Al Mamun, head of corporate services, HSBC Bangladesh, Mir Ashiqur Rahman, vice president, corporate services, HSBC Bangladesh; were present at the signing ceremony.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member (investment promotion) at Bepza, welcomed the collaboration and noted: “The establishment of HSBC’s BDO will support investors and help attract more trade and foreign investment to the zone.”

Devesh Mathur, COO, HSBC Bangladesh, commented: “Our Mirsarai Business Development Office under the aegis of Bepza is another example of HSBC's commitment to Bangladesh - and we expect to collaborate with global businesses, to realize the potential of this world class facility.”

Ahmad Rabiul Hasan, head of global trade solutions, HSBC Bangladesh said: “Exports continue to play a pivotal role in advancing Bangladesh’s economy. We are pleased to broaden our footprint at NSEZ in Mirsarai and support global exporters and manufacturers with the best-in-class trade financing solutions such as Receivables Finance, Supply Chan Finance and etc.”