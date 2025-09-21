Forced merger of five Shariah banks faces daunting challenges

Bangladesh Bank’s plan to merge five weak Islamic Shariah-based banks into a single state-owned entity has been hailed as a bold attempt to stabilize the banking sector, but experts warn the move faces enormous challenges and could take years to achieve meaningful results.

The five banks—First Security Islami Bank, Union Bank, Global Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, and Exim Bank—are mired in crisis, with non-performing loans (NPLs) now at a staggering Tk147,000 crore, or 77% of their total loans.

Union Bank tops the list with an almost complete default ratio of 98%.

Depositors’ funds are effectively frozen, while the banks rely on massive central bank support to stay afloat.

“The biggest challenges are recovering stolen assets, securing skilled management, and ensuring political interference does not derail the process,” said Zahid Hussain, former lead economist at the World Bank’s Dhaka office.

He stressed that forged documents and smuggling of assets abroad complicate recovery efforts.

Adding to the difficulty, forced mergers in Bangladesh differ sharply from international norms.

Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, explained: “Globally, weak banks propose mergers to stronger banks after thorough audits. A forced merger risks worsening the crisis, though it may protect depositors’ money.”

The merger process is also costly. Bangladesh Bank estimates it at Tk35,000 crore—Tk25,000 crore from the national budget and Tk10,000 crore from the Deposit Insurance Trust Fund—requiring amendments to existing law to use public funds.

S&P Global Ratings warns that structural problems will keep Bangladesh’s banking sector under pressure until 2026.

High credit risk, fragmented operations, executive failures, and weak lending standards are cited as long-standing issues.

The merger faces resistance from some banks, particularly Exim Bank and Social Islami Bank, whose directors and shareholders have petitioned to be excluded.

Meanwhile, concerns over potential branch closures and job losses persist, though Bangladesh Bank promises new rural branches and local investment of deposits to minimize layoffs.

With capital shortfalls, soaring bad loans, and political sensitivities, the path to a successful merger is fraught with obstacles. Experts say it may take several years before the new bank stabilizes—leaving depositors, employees, and the broader financial system in a tense waiting game.

The latest data from the Bangladesh Bank reveals a dire situation for the five banks. Their combined deposits plummeted to Tk136,546 crore in May, down from approximately Tk159,000 crore just a year ago. In contrast, their total loans have surged to Tk195,413 crore.

The most alarming aspect is the skyrocketing default ratio of loans. These five banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) now stand at a staggering Tk147,000 crore, which represents 77% of their total loans.

Union Bank's NPL is nearly 98%, followed by First Security with 96%, Global Islami Bank with 95%, Social Islami Bank with 62%, and Exim Bank with 48%.

This means that a significant portion of the money deposited by customers is now stuck in defaults, leaving the banks struggling to repay depositors. They have had to take thousands of crores of taka in special assistance from the central bank. The banks also face a massive provision shortfall of Tk74,501 crore.