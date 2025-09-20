Saturday, September 20, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Al Arafah Islami Bank holds Town Hall Meeting in Sylhet

Chairman of the Bank Khwaja Shahriar inaugurated the meeting as chief guest

Update : 20 Sep 2025, 03:33 PM

A daylong Town Hall Meeting of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Sylhet Zone was held at Star Pacific Hotel in the city on Saturday.

Chairman of the Bank Khwaja Shahriar inaugurated the meeting as chief guest.

Chairman of the board executive committee Md Abdul Wadud attended the event as special guest, while managing director (current charge) Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan presided over the meeting.

Also present at the Town Hall were deputy managing directors Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan, Mohammed Hossain, and SM Abu Jafar, senior executive vice president Engr Md Habib Ullah, senior executive vice president & CFO (current charge) Kamal Hossain, executive vice president Mohammad Nazmul Hasan Tipu, and senior vice president Md Amir Hossain, along with other top executives.

The event was organized under the overall management of Pijush Kumar Sarkar, regional head and senior vice president of Sylhet, where managers and officers from 16 branches of Sylhet Zone actively participated.

Speaking at the meeting, chief guest chairman Khwaja Shahriar and special guest Md Abdul Wadud reviewed the overall business performance of Sylhet Zone branches and provided necessary guidance.

Managing director (current charge) Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan said: “We, who are associated with this institution, are part of one family. This Town Hall is a vital platform for us to connect with one another, review progress, and determine our future course of action. For 2025, we have adopted the tagline ‘Balancing Business with Compliance and Shariah’. This is not just a slogan, but a reflection of our responsibility and commitment.”

He added: “We want each of our branches to enhance the quality of service through Shariah-based banking and to move forward by capitalizing on customer trust. By working together and considering everyone’s opinion, it will be possible to establish a sustainable and modern Islamic bank.”

