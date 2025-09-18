City Bank, Guardian launch Bangladesh’s first insurance purchase via banking app

For the first time in Bangladesh, City Bank customers can now purchase Guardian Life Insurance Limited policies directly through their own banking app, Citytouch.

The new feature allows customers to browse products, buy policies instantly, and even submit claims—anytime, anywhere—through a single mobile application.

This innovation showcases how banking and insurance can converge to deliver greater value, convenience, and financial security.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, additional managing director and acting CEO of Guardian, said: “Making insurance simple is a challenge, but it’s vital to help people protect their lives and dreams. By integrating advanced technology and digital innovations, we are ensuring fast, reliable, and hassle-free services. This partnership empowers customers to manage all their protection needs online with ease.”

City Bank DMD and head of retail banking Md Arup Haider said: “City Bank was the first bank to introduce Bancassurance to the market. We are also at the forefront in bringing digital solutions to the local banking industry. As such it was a natural progression to be the pioneering bank to introduce insurance products directly on its banking app, thus, offering our customers with a wider range of financial solutions”

Guardian has always aimed to make insurance more accessible and transparent by introducing modern, global practices in the industry.

What started with the launch of digital platforms has now expanded through this partnership, further solidifying Guardian’s leadership in digital insurance in Bangladesh.