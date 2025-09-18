Islami Bank holds Business Development Conference in Rajshahi

Rajshahi Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized Business Development Conference on September 16 at the Islami Bank Medical College Gallery Hall, in Rajshahi.

Prof M Zubaidur Rahman, chairman of the bank, addressed the conference as the chief guest.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director of the bank, presided over the conference while Mohammad Khurshid Wahab, chairman of the executive committee, Prof M Masud Rahman, chairman of the risk management committee, and Md Abdul Jalil, independent director, addressed the conference as special guests.

Md Manirul Islam, head of Rajshahi Zone, addressed the welcome speech.

Head of branches under the zone, senior executives and officials attended the conference.