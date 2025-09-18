BB Governor: BD moving forward with power of agriculture

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur has said that agricultural loans not only increase farmers’ production but also serve as one of the most effective solutions for rural development and improving the living standards of borrowers.

“As far as Bangladesh has progressed, it has done so holding the hand of agriculture. The future progress of Bangladesh may also come through agriculture,” he added.

He made these remarks on Thursday while speaking as the chief guest at a program titled “Agricultural Entrepreneurs’ Assembly and Skills Development Training” organized by United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB).

Nearly 300 agricultural entrepreneurs from the district participated in the daylong event.

In his speech, Dr. Mansur also said: “Agriculture is not just farmers’ livelihood—it is the food security of the entire nation and the backbone of the economy. Therefore, ensuring support for agricultural entrepreneurs and access to loans on easy terms is our main goal. We want agricultural loans to reach genuine farmers, banking services to become more accessible, and farmers to enjoy more benefits through digital banking.”

Issuing a note of caution, he said that without sufficient support to farmers, both agricultural production and market systems would be hampered.

“Therefore, adequate assistance and loan facilities for agricultural entrepreneurs are essential to strengthen the rural economy,” he stressed. He praised UCB’s initiative in this regard.

From the morning, the venue was filled with vibrancy. Entrepreneurs from remote areas of the district exchanged experiences, shared new plans, and received guidance from experts.

The event was abuzz with discussions on knowledge, experiences, and future prospects centered on agriculture.