Thursday, September 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BB Governor: BD moving forward with power of agriculture

The event was abuzz with discussions on knowledge, experiences, and future prospects centered on agriculture

Update : 18 Sep 2025, 04:46 PM

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur has said that agricultural loans not only increase farmers’ production but also serve as one of the most effective solutions for rural development and improving the living standards of borrowers.

“As far as Bangladesh has progressed, it has done so holding the hand of agriculture. The future progress of Bangladesh may also come through agriculture,” he added.

He made these remarks on Thursday while speaking as the chief guest at a program titled “Agricultural Entrepreneurs’ Assembly and Skills Development Training” organized by United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB).

Nearly 300 agricultural entrepreneurs from the district participated in the daylong event.

In his speech, Dr. Mansur also said: “Agriculture is not just farmers’ livelihood—it is the food security of the entire nation and the backbone of the economy. Therefore, ensuring support for agricultural entrepreneurs and access to loans on easy terms is our main goal. We want agricultural loans to reach genuine farmers, banking services to become more accessible, and farmers to enjoy more benefits through digital banking.”

Issuing a note of caution, he said that without sufficient support to farmers, both agricultural production and market systems would be hampered.

“Therefore, adequate assistance and loan facilities for agricultural entrepreneurs are essential to strengthen the rural economy,” he stressed. He praised UCB’s initiative in this regard.

From the morning, the venue was filled with vibrancy. Entrepreneurs from remote areas of the district exchanged experiences, shared new plans, and received guidance from experts.

The event was abuzz with discussions on knowledge, experiences, and future prospects centered on agriculture.

Read More

Akhteruddin Mahmood joins Bank Asia as DMD & CHRO

Prime Bank to facilitate Progressive Life Insurance’s payroll banking

NBR sets 20% RD on rice bran oil exports

BTMA demands speedy settlement of insurance claims for affected mills

WTO: AI can give global trade a 40% boost by 2040

CSR spending by banks in H1’25 down 51%

Latest News

EC secretary: 70% locally-procured election materials already in hand

Sensational Son bags first MLS hat-trick as LAFC beat Real Salt Lake

Akhteruddin Mahmood joins Bank Asia as DMD & CHRO

Messi, Inter Miami agree to extend contract beyond 2026

Chhatra Dal announces panel for Cucsu polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x