Thursday, September 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bank deposit growth rises in July

In June, deposit growth had slowed to 7.77%

Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 03:59 PM

Growth in the country’s bank deposits were up slightly in July this year after months of steady decline, reaching close to 8.5% at the end of the month. 

In June, deposit growth had slowed to 7.77%.

By the end of July, however, it rose to 8.42%.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, the total volume of deposits stood at Tk1,880,000 crore in July 2025, compared with Tk1,734,000 crore in July 2024.

Data also show a fall in money in circulation, as it stood at Tk287,000 crore in July, down from Tk296,000 crore in June, a decline of Tk9,157 crore in a month.

Read More

Akhteruddin Mahmood joins Bank Asia as DMD & CHRO

Prime Bank to facilitate Progressive Life Insurance’s payroll banking

BB Governor: BD moving forward with power of agriculture

NBR sets 20% RD on rice bran oil exports

BTMA demands speedy settlement of insurance claims for affected mills

WTO: AI can give global trade a 40% boost by 2040

Latest News

EC secretary: 70% locally-procured election materials already in hand

Sensational Son bags first MLS hat-trick as LAFC beat Real Salt Lake

Akhteruddin Mahmood joins Bank Asia as DMD & CHRO

Messi, Inter Miami agree to extend contract beyond 2026

Chhatra Dal announces panel for Cucsu polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x