Bank deposit growth rises in July

Growth in the country’s bank deposits were up slightly in July this year after months of steady decline, reaching close to 8.5% at the end of the month.

In June, deposit growth had slowed to 7.77%.

By the end of July, however, it rose to 8.42%.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, the total volume of deposits stood at Tk1,880,000 crore in July 2025, compared with Tk1,734,000 crore in July 2024.

Data also show a fall in money in circulation, as it stood at Tk287,000 crore in July, down from Tk296,000 crore in June, a decline of Tk9,157 crore in a month.