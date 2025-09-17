NRB Bank leads awareness program on Cashless Bangladesh in Comilla

With the aim of implementing the Cashless Bangladesh initiative and expanding transactions through Bangla QR, NRB Bank PLC., as the lead bank, successfully organized a two-day seminar, campaign, and roadshow titled Cashless Bangladesh at different venues in Comilla, including Comilla University and Victoria College.

Officials from 45 banks of the Comilla region actively participated in the program.

The program was presided over by Rafeza Akhter Kanta, director of the Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank, and inaugurated by Arief Hossain Khan, executive director of Bangladesh Bank.

Anwar Uddin, managing director (current charge) of NRB Bank, attended the event as special guest.

This initiative was undertaken to raise public awareness of the benefits of cashless digital transactions, especially through QR code payments.

At the event, speakers highlighted the Governor of Bangladesh Bank’s observation that the cost of handling cash in Bangladesh exceeds Tk20,000 crore annually, which can be significantly reduced by adopting cashless digital transactions.

A target has been set to minimize cash usage and transition towards a zero-cash economy within the next ten years.

They further emphasized that a cashless economy will strengthen financial discipline, reduce counterfeit currency activities, and enhance overall efficiency in economic management.

Many countries worldwide have already advanced into fully cashless systems, and Bangladesh is moving forward on the same path.

Among others, Md Shaheen Howlader, deputy managing director of NRB Bank; Tanzina Jahan, assistant commissioner (land), Adarsha Sadar, Comilla; and Parvez Anjum Monir, additional director of the Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank, were also present.