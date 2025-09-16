Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BB board decides to merge 5 Islamic banks

In light of the Bank Resolution Ordinance, a temporary administrator team consisting of multiple members will be appointed in each bank

Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 11:02 PM

Bangladesh Bank has finalized the decision to merge five Islamic banks.

The decision was finalized at the central bank's board of directors meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan confirmed the matter to the media.

He also said that the final decision was taken in the meeting to merge five Islamic banks.

In light of the Bank Resolution Ordinance, a temporary administrator team consisting of multiple members will be appointed in each bank.

He also stated that the boards of directors of the five banks will technically remain in place.

The banks are: First Security Islami Bank, Union Bank, Global Islami Bank, Exim Bank, and Social Islami Bank.

At the meeting, the board also decided to forward the draft amendment of Bangladesh Bank Order, 1972 to the Advisory Council for final approval. 

It is not yet clear which provisions have been added or omitted in the draft, but since the final approval rests with the Advisory Council, the draft has been sent there, the spokesperson further said.

As per previous reports, due to various irregularities during the previous government’s tenure, 48%-98% of loans in these five banks have become non-performing. 

According to Bangladesh Bank data, the combined default loans of the five banks stand at around Tk147,000 crore — about 77% of their total outstanding loans.

Of the Tk35,200 crore required for the merger process, the government will provide Tk20,200 crore.

Read More

Manshir: A Bangladesh property marketplace with digital edge

South Asia Trade Fair 2025 in Dhaka on Sept 18-21

Bangladesh prioritizes climate finance in public expenditure planning

Prime Bank, BFIU train bankers in Moulvibazar on AML/CFT

Islami Bank achieves Global Islamic Finance Award

Starcom Bangladesh Wins Creativepool 2025 Award in UK

Latest News

IMF chief lauds Yunus’s leadership in Bangladesh’s economic turnaround

Gold price hits record high in Bangladesh again

Rising temperature taking tolls on Bangladesh

Beat the heat – save Dhaka

CA Yunus to kick off packed 80th UNGA schedule on Sept 22

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x