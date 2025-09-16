Prime Bank, BFIU train bankers in Moulvibazar on AML/CFT

A day-long lead bank training program on “Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism (AML & CFT)” was held on recently at Moulvibazar.

The program was organized under the initiative of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), where Prime Bank PLC acted as the lead bank.

A total of 90 bankers from various scheduled banks operating in Moulvibazar participated in the training program.

The event was graced by Mostakur Rahman, director of BFIU, who attended as chief guest.

The training sessions were conducted by renowned and expert resource persons from BFIU, namely Sajjad Hossain, additional director; Md Imanur Hasan, joint director; and Md Musfiqul Islam, deputy director.

The sessions covered a wide range of topics, including the relevant provisions of the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012 (MLPA) and the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009 (ATA), Know Your Customer (KYC) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) procedures, techniques of transaction monitoring, regulatory compliance requirements, prevention of credit-backed money laundering, and prevention of trade-based money laundering.

The program was chaired by Md Ziaur Rahman, deputy managing director & CAMLCO of Prime Bank PLC.

Other senior officials present included Md Iqbal Hossain, DMD of Prime Bank, and Md Humayun Kabir, Sylhet regional head of Prime Bank.

To make the training interactive, a quiz competition was arranged following the sessions.

The program concluded with an award ceremony recognizing the top performers.

Prime Bank PLC and BFIU reaffirmed their commitment to organizing such capacity-building initiatives to further strengthen the banking sector’s readiness in combating money laundering and terrorist financing risks in line with national laws and international standards.