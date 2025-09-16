HSBC extends deadline for Export Excellence Awards 2025

To encourage more submissions for the “HSBC Export Excellence Awards 2025,” the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) Limited in Bangladesh has extended the submission deadline till September 25, 2025.

The program recognizes and honours exporters from Bangladesh for their contribution to the sustainable growth of Bangladesh.

Exporters will be able to nominate themselves for the title of ‘Exporter of the Year’ in four categories by filling in a simple nomination form. The categories of HSBC Export Excellence Awards 2025 are:

Export Excellence: RMG

Export Revenue of $100 Million and Above

- All apparel products that are part of mainstream RMG sector

Export Excellence: Ready-made Garments Backward Linkage

Export Revenue of $50 Million and Above

- Products that support the RMG and other manufacturing sectors

Export Excellence: Non-traditional and Emerging Sectors – Manufacturing

Export Revenue of $10 Million and Above

- Electronics, light engineering, plastics, furniture, footwear, leather goods, agro-processing, automotive components, etc

Export Excellence: Non-traditional and Emerging Sectors – Service

Export Revenue of $5 Million and Above

- professional, digital, or knowledge-based services

The HSBC Export Excellence Awards is assisted by program partners: Ministry of Commerce, and the British High Commission Dhaka.

Technical partner, who will be engaged for auditing will be KPMG Advisory Services Limited. Adjudication will be done by a Jury Board comprising members from HSBC senior management team, Ministry of Commerce and British High Commission Dhaka.

Winners will be selected based on aspects such as, annual contribution to the national exports and economy, diversity, responsibility, sustainable business practices, governance strengths, regulatory compliance etc.

The awards program is not exclusive to HSBC customers and is open to all enterprises and entrepreneurs operating in Bangladesh. There is no entry fee or financial recognition.

Nomination forms and other details of the program are available at www.business.hsbc.com.bd/EEA2025.

Organizations can also nominate others for any categories of the program.