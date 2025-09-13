Saturday, September 13, 2025

IFIC Bank holds town hall meeting ‘One Year in the Journey of Transformation’

The event was graced by Md Mehmood Husain, chairman of the board of directors, as the chief guest

Update : 13 Sep 2025, 10:46 PM

On the occasion of the successful completion of one year of the current Board of Directors of IFIC Bank PLC, a special town hall meeting titled "One Year in the Journey of Transformation" was organized on Saturday.

The event was held in person at the bank’s Multipurpose Hall at its head office, with the presence of the board of directors and senior management, while officials from various levels of the bank joined both in person and virtually. 

The event was graced by Md Mehmood Husain, chairman of the board of directors, as the chief guest.

Among the special guests were Md Ebtadul Islam, chairman of the risk management committee & independent director; Kazi Md Mahboob Kasem, chairman of the audit committee & independent director; and Md Golam Mostofa, chairman of the executive committee & director.

Representing the management, managing director Syed Mansur Mustafa, along with deputy managing directors, divisional heads, branch and sub-branch managers, and officials from all levels of the bank, joined the event.

During the meeting, a presentation was made highlighting the progress and achievements of the Bank over the past year across various performance indicators.

In addition, strategic directions and future plans for ensuring sustainable growth were discussed in detail.

Managing director Syed Mansur Mustafa emphasized the importance of recovering non-performing loans, business expansion, and human resource development.

He also urged all employees to work together with commitment to achieve the Bank’s goals for the coming year.

Board members present at the event shared valuable insights and guidance, providing motivational direction toward establishing IFIC Bank as one of the leading banks in the country.

Md Mehmood Husain, chairman of the board, in his remarks, emphasized the importance of establishing corporate governance, safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders, and fulfilling the bank’s social and national responsibilities as a well-established financial institution.

He expressed sincere appreciation and gratitude to the current management and all employees for their dedication and hard work in achieving success over the past year.

One of the most engaging segments of the event was titled “My IFIC, My Dream”, where employees from all levels shared their thoughts, experiences, and suggestions regarding the bank.

The management actively engaged with the topics presented. Additionally, a Q&A session was held, where participants both in-person and online shared their questions and comments directly.

