Southeast Bank honours 53 children of its employees for academic achievements

Southeast Bank PLC recognized the outstanding academic achievements of 53 meritorious students who are the children of the bank’s employees.

These students achieved GPA 5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or six A Grades in O-Level examinations in 2025.

To celebrate this significant milestone, Southeast Bank organized a special award giving ceremony where the achievers were presented with crests, certificates, and gift items as tokens of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

The event was held in a festive and inspiring environment, aiming to encourage excellence in education and uplift the morale of employees by recognizing their families’ success.

The event was graced by chairman MA Kashem who attended as the chief guest and handed over the certificates to the students.

In his speech, he praised the students for their dedication and also acknowledged the supportive role played by their families.

“Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders. Their achievements reflect not only personal excellence but also the nurturing environment provided by their families and institutions. Southeast Bank takes pride in celebrating and supporting such brilliance,” the chairman said.

This event, the first of its kind in the bank’s history, has been widely praised by officials across all levels. It brought immense joy and pride to both the employees and their families.

By recognizing the hard work and achievements of both parents and children, the bank has set a strong example of its commitment to employee welfare and motivation.

Since taking office, MA Kashem has introduced several employee-centric initiatives. Among them, the launch of comprehensive insurance services and the felicitation program for meritorious children of employees are considered significant milestones.

This initiative reaffirms Southeast Bank PLC’s dedication to the holistic well-being of its employees and their families, while reinforcing the Bank’s long-standing focus on education and corporate social responsibility.

The event concluded with encouraging remarks aimed at inspiring the students to strive for continued success in their future academic and professional journeys.