Thursday, September 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

IFIC Bank holds 48th AGM

The meeting was presided over by Md Mehmood Husain, chairman & independent director of the bank

Update : 11 Sep 2025, 10:42 PM

The 48th annual general meeting of IFIC Bank PLC was held on Thursday.

The AGM was conducted in a hybrid format, with the physical session taking place at the Army Golf Club, Dhaka.

The meeting was presided over by Md Mehmood Husain, chairman & independent director of the bank.

Also in attendance were Md Ebtadul Islam, chairman of the risk management committee & independent director; Kazi Md Mahboob Kasem, chairman of the audit committee & independent director; Md Golam Mostofa, chairman of the executive committee & director; Syed Mansur Mustafa, managing director; Mokammel Hoque, company secretary; and shareholders of the bank, while Md Monzorul Haque, director was virtually participated in the event. 

IFIC Bank chairman Md Mehmood Husain stated that IFIC, as the oldest financial institution and one of the largest banks in the country, is committed to transparency, accountability, and strategic reforms.

He emphasized that the board of directors and the management team are working tirelessly to protect shareholders' interests, maintaining a firm zero-tolerance policy towards irregularities and corruption.

Husain assured shareholders that, as a result of these ongoing efforts, the bank’s overall performance and key financial indicators are expected to show significant improvement in the coming year.

Managing director of IFIC Bank Syed Mansur Mustafa, stated that they were taking concrete steps to strengthen governance, enhance operational efficiency, and to uphold stakeholders’ confidence.

He emphasized that all initiatives are focused on safeguarding the interests of shareholders, employees, and depositors, and expressed confidence that IFIC Bank will soon go to the zenith by strength and stability.

The scheduled agenda items, including the approval of the financial statements for the year ended 2024 and the appointment of auditors, were also approved at the meeting, which was conducted by Mokammel Hoque, company secretary of IFIC Bank.

Read More

Southeast Bank honours 53 children of its employees for academic achievements

Premier Bank brings positive changes in governance

Novartis Bangladesh is Now Nevian Lifescience

Glow & Lovely holds “RodBLOCK Party” at Cox’s Bazar

Experts: Women’s role in energy sector maintenance will be undeniable

Prime Bank, BB to implement 500C startup refinancing fund

Latest News

DNCC administrator: Water logging reduced this year

Southeast Bank honours 53 children of its employees for academic achievements

Premier Bank brings positive changes in governance

30-year-old teacher dies as wall collapses in Kadamtali

Jucsu elections: Results to be announced Friday

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x