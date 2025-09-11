Prime Bank, BB to implement 500C startup refinancing fund

Prime Bank PLC has signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank to implement the Tk500 crore startup Refinancing Fund aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and supporting emerging business ventures across the country.

The signing ceremony took place recently at the Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank.

Muhammad Mustafizur Rahman, additional director of Bangladesh Bank, and M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Senior officials from both institutions were also present at the event.

Under this agreement, Prime Bank will extend financing to start-up entrepreneurs on easy terms through Bangladesh Bank’s refinancing facility.

Alongside financing, the bank will provide training, technical assistance and advisory services to help entrepreneurs manage and scale their businesses more effectively.

M Nazeem A Choudhury, DMD of Prime Bank, said: “This collaboration with Bangladesh Bank demonstrates our shared commitment to nurturing innovative entrepreneurs and supporting the country’s CMSME sector. By facilitating access to finance and capacity-building support, we aim to transform entrepreneurial ideas into thriving businesses that will generate employment, strengthen the CMSME ecosystem and contribute to Bangladesh’s sustainable economic growth.”

This initiative marks another milestone in Prime Bank’s continued efforts to promote financial inclusion, empower entrepreneurs and accelerate the nation’s journey towards a resilient and innovation-driven economy.