Prime Bank supports icddr,b in lifesaving interventions in Sylhet

The bank takes initiative to tackle TB deaths

Update : 09 Sep 2025, 11:04 PM

With tuberculosis (TB) continuing to claim thousands of lives each year in Bangladesh, Prime Bank PLC has stepped forward with a bold initiative to tackle the crisis head-on.

In the last two to three years, the country has witnessed a staggering loss of life, with 44,000 deaths recorded in 2023 alone- equivalent to one every 12 minutes.

Determined to address this national emergency, Prime Bank has partnered with icddr,b, a leading global health research institute, to strengthen lifesaving TB interventions in Sylhet.

Under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Prime Bank will provide funding support for the continuation of TB screening and treatment services at icddr,b’s Sylhet TB Screening and Treatment Centre (TBSTC) for one year.

The signing ceremony took place at the Bank’s Gulshan Corporate Office, attended by senior representatives from both organizations.

The MoU was signed by Hassan O Rashid, CEO of Prime Bank, and Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of icddr,b.

icddr,b has long been a national partner in the fight against TB, having screened over 52 million people between 2020 and 2024, identifying more than 148,000 TB cases- including 18,000 children—and facilitating treatment for over 5,500 drug-resistant TB patients.

Through this partnership, Prime Bank reinforces its commitment in supporting public health, education and community well-being.

Prime Bank aims to reduce preventable deaths and build a healthier, more resilient Bangladesh.

