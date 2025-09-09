Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Islami Bank holds board meeting

Professor M Zubaidur Rahman, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting

Update : 09 Sep 2025, 06:30 PM

A meeting of the board of directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC was held on Tuesday at Islami Bank Tower.

Professor M Zubaidur Rahman, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting.

Mohammad Khurshid Wahab, chairman of the executive committee, Md Abdus Salam, chairman of the audit committee, Professor M Masud Rahman, chairman of the risk management committee, and Md Abdul Jalil, independent director, Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director, Prof Mohammad Abdus Samad, member secretary of Shariah Supervisory Council, and Md Habibur Rahman, company secretary of the bank, attended the meeting.

x