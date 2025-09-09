Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Cash management training course starts at Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Managing director (CC) of the bank Md Rafat Ullah Khan inaugurated the training course as the chief guest

Update : 09 Sep 2025, 06:28 PM

A three-day cash management training course commenced at Al-Arafah Islami Bank on Tuesday.

Managing director (CC) of the bank Md Rafat Ullah Khan inaugurated the training course as the chief guest.

In his inaugural speech, Md Rafat Ullah Khan urged the participating officials to remain committed to professional competence, integrity, and Shariah-compliant operations.

He emphasized the importance of enhancing efficiency in cash operations, delivering quality services to strengthen customer satisfaction, and acquiring comprehensive knowledge about the bank’s services to effectively communicate with clients.

He also stressed the need to strictly comply with regulatory guidelines, reinforce risk management in cash transactions, and ensure transparency and accountability.

The workshop was presided over by Principal of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Training Institute (AIBTI) Md Abdur Rahim Duary and senior vice president, along with other top executives of the bank, were present on the occasion.

A total of 50 officials from different branches participated in the workshop.

