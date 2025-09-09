Pubali Bank, SSL ink deal

An agreement on Settlement Bank Partnership in the National Payment Switch Bangladesh (NPSB) Platform was recently signed between Pubali Bank PLC and Software Shop Limited (SSL).

On behalf of their respective organizations, the MoU was exchanged by Mohammad Ali, managing director & chief executive officer of Pubali Bank PLC, and Sayeeful Islam, managing director of Software Shop Limited.

The signing ceremony was attended by Md Shahnewaz Khan, deputy managing director of Pubali Bank PLC; Indra Mohan Sutradhar, general manager & head of software development division; Asim Kumar Roy, general manager & head of card operations division, and Md Rabiul Alam, deputy general manager & head of alternative delivery channel division.

From Software Shop Limited, attendees included Iftekhar Alam Ishaque, chief operating officer; Ahmed Kamal Khan Chowdhury, group adviser; and Md Mohiuddin Tawfik, general manager, along with other senior officials from both organizations.