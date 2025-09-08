Prime Bank Hosts seminar on financial inclusion, youth empowerment at DIU

Prime Bank PLC., in collaboration with Daffodil International University (DIU) and its DIU Finance Club, successfully organized a high-impact seminar titled “Financial Inclusion: Engaging & Inspiring Youth in Banking” at the university campus.

The program was held under the banner of PrimeAcademia – Prime Bank’s flagship campus initiative designed as a comprehensive, one-stop banking service platform tailored for academic institutions and their stakeholders across Bangladesh.

The seminar attracted over two hundred students from diverse academic disciplines, providing a dynamic platform to promote financial literacy, responsible money management, and career exploration in the banking and financial services sector.

The initiative not only aimed to raise awareness about financial inclusion but also sought to equip young participants with the knowledge and skills necessary for employability, entrepreneurship, and future leadership.

The event was graced by Shaila Abedin, senior executive vice president & head of liability at Prime Bank, who, in her inaugural speech on behalf of the bank, shared Prime Bank’s journey and its youth-focused interventions to nurture future leaders.

She also highlighted the evolving role of youth in the upcoming AI-driven transformation.

The keynote speech was delivered by MM Mahbub Hasan, senior vice president and head of financial inclusion & school banking, who underscored the vital role of youth empowerment and financial literacy in achieving inclusive and sustainable economic progress.

He further highlighted how Prime Bank is actively expanding access to financial services and nurturing the next generation of leaders and professionals.

From DIU, Mohammad Monjurul Haque Khan, director of the Career Development Center (CDC), delivered the opening remarks.

Insights were also shared by Anubhab Rahman, director, HR-DIU; Sabrina Akhter, assistant professor & convenor, DIU Finance Club; and Ridom Saha, president, DIU Finance Club.

A key highlight of the seminar was the introduction of the “Prime Youth Account” – a student-focused banking solution available in both conventional and Islamic modes.

Designed to foster early financial responsibility, the account empowers students to begin their financial journey with ease.

Participants were also able to open accounts on the spot, experiencing modern and customer-friendly banking services firsthand.

In their addresses, Prime Bank representatives emphasized the Bank’s commitment to inclusive growth, financial literacy, and youth-focused innovation. They reiterated the importance of engaging the next generation in banking practices as part of the Bank’s broader corporate social responsibility and long-term vision of nurturing future leaders.

The seminar also underscored the significance of industry-academia collaboration. Both Prime Bank and DIU expressed strong interest in strengthening their partnership through additional student-centric initiatives, research collaborations, and skill development programs in the coming years.

As part of the PrimeAcademia initiative, this event reflects Prime Bank’s strategic mission to empower educational institutions through a holistic suite of financial solutions – including institutional banking, digital fee collection systems, payroll services, school banking, and customized student accounts – all integrated under a single umbrella.