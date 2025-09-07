Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds nat’l phase of BD Junior Science Olympiad

Al Arafah Islami Bank 11th Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad-2025 national phase was held in Dhaka.

On Friday, 600 students from different districts participated in this Olympiad at the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), from which 60 students were declared winners from the national phase.

IUBAT Vice Chancellor Professor Abdur Rob Mia was present as the chief guest and the bank's managing director (CC) Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan was present as the special guest.

Professor Abdur Rob Mia said: “Students today are not only limited to textbook knowledge but also proving their skills in the fields of technology and innovation. They are identifying social and national problems and coming up with solutions which is truly commendable.”

In the speech of special guest, Md Rafat Ullah Khan highlighted the importance of science and said: “Every progress in today’s world is driven by science. Students should nurture a scientific mindset and engage themselves in research and innovation. Their achievements make us proud and give us hope for a brighter future.”

The program was also attended by executive director of Bangladesh Freedom Foundation Sajjadur Rahman Chowdhury, executive vice president of the bank Jalal Ahmed Md Mujibur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Science Popularization Association Munir Hasan, general secretary Dr Farsim Mannan Mohammadi, and Dean of College of Engineering and Technology, IUBAT Professor Md Monirul Islam.

A BDJSO Camp will be organized with the winners from the national round, where they will receive intensive training and preparation.

Among them, the top six students will be selected to represent Bangladesh at the 22nd International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), to be held in Russia in December 2025.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank, as the proud sponsor of this year’s Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad, has facilitated the participation of over 17,000 students from across the country in the 11th edition of the event.