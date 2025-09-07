IFIC Bank promotes 115 officials

In recognition of their significant contributions to professional competence and sustainable growth, IFIC Bank has promoted 115 officials to various positions.

On September 1, the bank organized a promotion ceremony titled “Celebrating Career Progression” at IFIC Tower in the capital.

The event, arranged in a hybrid format, was attended by the bank’s managing director Syed Mansur Mustafa, along with members of the senior management team, who handed over promotion letters directly to 41 officials.

At the same time, promotion letters were virtually presented to another 74 officials from different branches and sub-branches.

Syed Mansur Mustafa conveyed warm greetings and congratulations to the promoted officials, stating: “The true driving force behind IFIC Bank’s progress is our dedicated, skilled, and committed employees. It is through their tireless efforts and strong sense of responsibility that the institution has reached its present stature. Recognition of talent and achievement not only creates a sense of personal accomplishment but also plays a vital role in fostering a collaborative, inspiring, and positive environment within the organization—an environment that strengthens and consolidates our journey ahead.”

It is to be noted that, as part of its continuous professional development process, IFIC Bank has promoted a total of 777 officials to different positions this year.