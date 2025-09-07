Prime Bank, JCX Developments to offer premium housing solutions

Prime Bank PLC. has entered into a strategic partnership with JCX Developments Ltd., one of the leading real estate companies in Bangladesh, through a signing ceremony held at the bank’s corporate office in Gulshan.

The collaboration aims to deliver a wide range of exclusive and tailored housing solutions for Prime Bank customers.

Under this agreement, Prime Bank customers will enjoy attractive privileges and customized offerings at JCX Developments Ltd., enhancing their access to premium real estate solutions.

The agreement was signed by M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and M Muhit Hassan, director of JCX Developments Ltd.

Also present at the ceremony were Joarder Tanvir Faisal, EVP & head of cards and retail asset of Prime Bank, and Mohtasim Rakin, head of sales of JCX Developments Ltd.