ONE Bank holds entrepreneurship dev program training in Kushtia

The program trained and certified 25 local entrepreneurs

Update : 07 Sep 2025, 05:50 PM

ONE Bank recently organized the valedictory and certificate distribution ceremony of a monthlong training on “Entrepreneurship Development Program” under Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (Sicip) jointly with the Ministry of Finance and Bangladesh Bank at SETU conference hall, Kushtia.

The program trained and certified 25 local entrepreneurs. 

Md Nazrul Islam, additional director & program director, Sicip, SMESPD, Bangladesh Bank was present at the program as chief guest.

Md Ayub Ali, joint director & DPD PIU-SICIP, Bangladesh Bank was also present as special guest.

The program was presided over by Abu Sayed Md Abdul Mannaf, EVP & head of Khulna Zone of the bank.

Among others, Md Masudul Haque, SVP & head of training, & Abdus Samad, SVP& head of SME business of the bank, were also present at the event.

