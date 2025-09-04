Dhaka Bank unveils financial literacy program ‘Tarunner Utshab 2025’

Dhaka Bank PLC inaugurated a 15-day financial literacy program for the Youth under its flagship initiative “Tarunner Utshab 2025.”

The inauguration ceremony took place at the bank’s head office at Gulshan - 1, Dhaka.

The program was inaugurated by managing director (current charge) of Dhaka Bank PLC AKM Shahnawaj, and Md Iqbal Mohasin, director, Financial Inclusion Department of Bangladesh Bank, as special guest.

Deputy managing directors of Dhaka Bank AMM Moyen Uddin, Md Mostaque Ahmed, and Sheikh Abdul Bakir, along with HM Mostafizur Rahaman, SEVP & head of retail banking, Mukarrum Hossain Chowdhury, SEVP & head of CRM Division, Mohammad Asifur Rahman, EVP & head of IT Division, and other senior officials of the bank were also present at the ceremony.

In the program, youth representatives from different public and private universities of the country were present, making the inauguration more vibrant and participatory.

All branch managers and operations teams were virtually connected with the program from across the country.

Under this initiative, Dhaka Bank PLC. will organize Financial Literacy Programs nationwide through its branches and sub-branches from September 1-15, aiming to promote financial awareness among the nation’s youth segment.

During this period, the youth will also be able to open their first savings account digitally with Dhaka Bank, enabling them to start their financial journey with ease and convenience.

The program has set a target to reach and engage approximately 10,000 young participants nationwide, focusing on building awareness about savings, responsible borrowing, digital banking, and safe financial practices.

Dhaka Bank PLC remains committed to empowering the next generation by fostering financial knowledge and inclusion, in line with the directives of Bangladesh Bank and the vision of sustainable economic development.