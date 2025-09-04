Friday, September 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dhaka Bank unveils financial literacy program ‘Tarunner Utshab 2025’

The bank will hold a 15-day nationwide program for the youth

Update : 04 Sep 2025, 05:46 PM

Dhaka Bank PLC inaugurated a 15-day financial literacy program for the Youth under its flagship initiative “Tarunner Utshab 2025.”

The inauguration ceremony took place at the bank’s head office at Gulshan - 1, Dhaka.

The program was inaugurated by managing director (current charge) of Dhaka Bank PLC AKM Shahnawaj, and Md Iqbal Mohasin, director, Financial Inclusion Department of Bangladesh Bank, as special guest.

Deputy managing directors of Dhaka Bank AMM Moyen Uddin, Md Mostaque Ahmed, and Sheikh Abdul Bakir, along with HM Mostafizur Rahaman, SEVP & head of retail banking, Mukarrum Hossain Chowdhury, SEVP & head of CRM Division, Mohammad Asifur Rahman, EVP & head of IT Division, and other senior officials of the bank were also present at the ceremony.

In the program, youth representatives from different public and private universities of the country were present, making the inauguration more vibrant and participatory.

All branch managers and operations teams were virtually connected with the program from across the country.

Under this initiative, Dhaka Bank PLC. will organize Financial Literacy Programs nationwide through its branches and sub-branches from September 1-15, aiming to promote financial awareness among the nation’s youth segment.

During this period, the youth will also be able to open their first savings account digitally with Dhaka Bank, enabling them to start their financial journey with ease and convenience.

The program has set a target to reach and engage approximately 10,000 young participants nationwide, focusing on building awareness about savings, responsible borrowing, digital banking, and safe financial practices.

Dhaka Bank PLC remains committed to empowering the next generation by fostering financial knowledge and inclusion, in line with the directives of Bangladesh Bank and the vision of sustainable economic development.

Read More

FSIB, Union Bank, and GIB agree to merge

Banglalink introduces Bangladesh’s first voice over WiFi call

Walton declares 150% cash and 10% stock dividend

Nagad, Publicis Media to enhance digital marketing, expand financial inclusion

ACL Business Connect Series 2025: Celebrating partnerships, driving progress

Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Nagad to boost digital financial services

Latest News

Bangladesh situation sparks debate in UK parliament

Powerful quake aftershocks cause more injuries in Afghanistan

Childhoods stolen: Jinjira factories exploit young workers

UK deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax error

Bangladesh face Nepal without Hamza, Shamit as Hong Kong qualifier nears

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x