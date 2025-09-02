SCB, Friendship launch renewable energy, afforestation project in remote Kurigram island

Standard Chartered Bangladesh, in partnership with Friendship, has launched an impactful environmental project aimed at delivering clean energy, water, and climate resilience to the remote island of Notunchar in Kurigram.

Notunchar, a sedimentary island located at the Northeastern point of Chilmari Upazila, remains disconnected from the national grid and basic infrastructure such as electricity, gas, and clean water.

Through this initiative, the island will be connected to a 70-kilowatt solar micro-grid, supported by a water treatment facility, and a large-scale afforestation drive.

The solar plant, with an estimated energy output of 263 kWh per day, will provide reliable power to 175 households, and multiple shops, schools, and religious institutions covering 875 beneficiaries.

Also, a water treatment plant – capable of supplying 60 litres of clean water per hour – will serve both the community’s drinking water needs and the solar grid’s maintenance requirements.

In parallel, 8,000 trees will be planted across Notunchar, Ghughumari Char, and other 8 chars in Gaibandha and Chilmari.

The objective of this tree plantation is to combat soil erosion, enhance biodiversity, and contribute to carbon offsetting.

To ensure sustainability and community ownership, the project includes training for 10 para-solar technicians and solar entrepreneurs, equipping local residents with the skills needed to build and maintain the micro-grid and related infrastructure.

The bank’s ongoing partnership with Friendship – including the establishment of the Ghughumari Char Solar Village in 2023 also reflects a long-term vision to bridge inequality and expand opportunity.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said: “Climate resilience must begin where the impacts are felt most deeply. By bringing clean energy to 875 beneficiaries, delivering 60 litres of clean water per hour, coupled with planting 8,000 trees, we are enabling communities of Notunchar and adjacent areas to build a more secure and sustainable future. I believe, through the right partnerships, we can help communities not just survive, but thrive in the face of climate challenges.”

Runa Khan, founder and executive director of Friendship, said: “Partnerships such as Friendship’s with Standard Chartered are powerful because they go beyond delivering infrastructure and projects. They offer people the chance to lead their own future, to know that they are not forgotten, and that even in the most remote places, their lives and dreams matter. They bring empowerment that is often only received by the privileged: for electricity creates opportunity for livelihood, future security, and hope to the intramigrants of climate change in this world.”