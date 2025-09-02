Pubali Bank wins five honours at 3rd ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave & Awards 2025

Pubali Bank PLC has earned top recognition at the 3rdICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave & Awards 2025 held at Le Meridien, New Delhi.

Organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, the event honoured Pubali Bank in five categories: Best Bank, Asset Quality, Growth, MSME Acceleration and AI/ML Implementation.

Monzurur Rahman, chairman of Pubali Bank PLC, received the award from JPR Karunaratne, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Ali, managing director & CEO of Pubali Bank, was also present.

The other awards were formally handed over by Partha Ray, director, National Institute of Bank Management; Joydeep K Roy, president & CEO of Q.U.I.E.T. Inc. and former partner at PwC; and Atanu Sen, former chairman of NPS Trust-PFRDA, former MD & CEO of SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd, and chairman of ICC National Expert Committee on BFSI, in the presence of distinguished guests and industry leaders.

This achievement reflects Pubali Bank’s long-standing commitment to trust, reliability and service excellence.

The bank’s growth is guided by a clear vision to deliver innovative banking solutions while upholding the highest standards of ethics and customer care.

Its people remain the bank’s greatest strength—through their dedication, skill and integrity, Pubali Bank continues to progress and create value for customers and communities alike.

The Conclave also featured eminent speakers and dignitaries including Shri Biswa Ketan Das, CEO of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance, Rajeev Singh, director general of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Abhyuday Jindal, president of Indian Chamber of Commerce among many others.

Their participation added significant depth and global perspective to the prestigious event.