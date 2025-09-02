Southeast Bank holds training on anti-fraud, related compliance issues

Southeast Bank Training Institute organized a workshop titled “Internal Control for Anti-Fraud and Related Significant Compliance Issues of the Bank” on August 30.

The program was graced by Barrister M Moyeen Alam Firozee, independent director and chairman of the audit committee of Southeast Bank PLC, as chief guest.

Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, managing director (current charge) of the bank, was also present in the workshop.

Md Farhad Hossain, joint director, Bangladesh Bank Training Academy, was present as the keynote speaker.

Officials of Internal Control & Compliance Division (ICCD) and Manager Operations of 15 Dhaka-based AD Branches of the Bank participated in the workshop, reflecting Southeast Bank PLC’s commitment to strengthening compliance, governance, and anti-fraud practices.