Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

SBAC Bank organizes training workshop

Md Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, deputy managing director of SBAC Bank, presided over the workshop

Update : 02 Sep 2025, 04:42 PM

SBAC Bank PLC organized a daylong training workshop on “Reporting on Online Import Monitoring System (OIMS) & Online Export Monitoring System (OEMS)” at its Training Institute at head office recently.

Md Hanif Miah, executive director of Bangladesh Bank Training Academy, delivered speech as chief guest at the workshop.

Md Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, deputy managing director of SBAC Bank, presided over the workshop, while, Md Saidur Rahman, principal of SBAC Bank Training Institute, Md Mazharul Hasan, vice president and head of international division, and Mohammad Ataur Rahman, vice president and head of trade processing unit (TPU) were also present in the training workshop.

Read More

Toffee to live stream Asia Cup 2025 for cricket fans across Bangladesh

SCB, Friendship launch renewable energy, afforestation project in remote Kurigram island

Max Foundation hosts national dialogue

Apollo Hospital, Chennai launches information center in Bangladesh

Pubali Bank wins five honours at 3rd ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave & Awards 2025

Southeast Bank holds training on anti-fraud, related compliance issues

Latest News

Brac-UN Women launch Gender Responsive Disaster Risk Reduction in Bangladesh

3 more die of dengue, 473 hospitalized in 24hrs

Glory, survival drive Premier League's record £3 bn transfer splurge

Toffee to live stream Asia Cup 2025 for cricket fans across Bangladesh

Case filed over clashes between Chittagong University students and locals

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x