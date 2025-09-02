SBAC Bank organizes training workshop

SBAC Bank PLC organized a daylong training workshop on “Reporting on Online Import Monitoring System (OIMS) & Online Export Monitoring System (OEMS)” at its Training Institute at head office recently.

Md Hanif Miah, executive director of Bangladesh Bank Training Academy, delivered speech as chief guest at the workshop.

Md Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, deputy managing director of SBAC Bank, presided over the workshop, while, Md Saidur Rahman, principal of SBAC Bank Training Institute, Md Mazharul Hasan, vice president and head of international division, and Mohammad Ataur Rahman, vice president and head of trade processing unit (TPU) were also present in the training workshop.