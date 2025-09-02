EBL signs customer benefit agreement with Sheba.XYZ

Women Banking customers of Eastern Bank (EBL) will enjoy special discount on Beauty and Wellness services through Sheba.XYZ online platform.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of EBL and Adnan Imtiaz Halim, founder and CEO of Sheba Platform signed an agreement to this effect at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently.

From EBL Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management; Tanzeri Hoque, head of priority and women banking; and Farzana Qader, head of retail alliance; from Sheba.XYZ Service Ronald Micky Gomes, COO; and Nudrat Nawar Nodee, AVP commercial, were present among others.