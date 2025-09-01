IBTRA inaugurates internship program

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) commenced its 163rd internship program on Monday.

Professor M Zubaidur Rahman, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the program as the chief guest.

Md Mahboob Alam, deputy managing director and director general of IBTRA, presided over the program while executive vice presidents Md Mizanur Rahman, Nazmus Sakib, and Md Rezaur Rahman, and senior vice president Md Mizanur Rahman attended the program.

A total of 125 students from various universities are participating in this 60-day program.