Pubali Bank donates 40L to Dhaka Nat'l Medical Institute Hospital

Pubali Bank PLC has donated Tk40 lakh to Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, handed over the cheque of the donation to Professor Brigadier General (Retd) Dr Iffat Ara, director of Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital.

Md Shahnewaz Khan, deputy managing director of Pubali Bank, was present at the event.

Dr Rezaul Haque Rony, deputy director of Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital, and senior officials of both the organizations were present at the event.

Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Mohammad Ali said that Pubali Bank does not do business only to earn profit, but also has a sense of social responsibility.

In this context, this financial grant has been provided to Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital, he added.