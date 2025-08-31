Brac Bank, Tarupallab honour environmental heroes

Brac Bank, in collaboration with Tarupallab, has presented the ‘Dwijen Sharma Poribesh Padak 2024’ to four individuals and institutions for their exceptional contributions to biodiversity conservation, environmental education, and ecological awareness in Bangladesh.

The awards were given at a ceremony held on August 30 at the Bangla Academy.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change of Bangladesh, attended as chief guest.

At the same time, Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, was present as a special guest at the commendation ceremony.

The award honours the legacy of the late Professor Dwijen Sharma, a prominent naturalist and botanist whose work has inspired countless individuals to protect nature.

Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, a life member of Bangla Academy and former faculty member at Notre Dame College, was recognized for over four decades of work in biodiversity conservation and environmental education.

He founded three key organisations, published environmental magazines, and guided thousands of students who are now leading conservation efforts.

Md Aminul Islam, an embroidery artist and gardener, was honoured for creating a 15-bigha arboretum named Gachh Bari, which houses nearly 10,000 plants and 250 uniquely shaped trees, while integrating horticulture with education and wildlife care.

Project Sonapahar, based in Mastannagar, Mirsarai, received recognition for establishing Bangladesh's first private Miyawaki forest to protect biodiversity and address the impacts of unplanned urbanisation.

Sabuj Chakma, executive engineer at the Roads and Highways Department, was honoured for his community-driven conservation efforts in Rangamati.

He has distributed over 87,500 bird-friendly saplings, planted thousands of trees along roadsides, and developed eco-tourism initiatives such as the RHD Lake View Garden at Rangamati.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan expressed her enthusiasm, stating: “Each awardee here today transformed their vision into action through tireless efforts. Their work stands as a reminder that protecting our forests, rivers, and wildlife is not an optional pursuit but a shared national responsibility. By honouring them, we affirm that environmental stewardship is central to our journey of sustainable development.”

Nurun Nahar remarked: "These environmental leaders demonstrate that sustainable development begins with committed individuals. Their work is a blueprint for how Bangladesh can thrive while preserving its natural heritage."

Faruq Mayeenuddin Ahmed, vice chairperson of Brac Bank, stated: "These guardians of the environment are shaping the future of Bangladesh. The Dwijen Sharma Poribesh Padak recognises their relentless work to protect nature and inspire action across communities."

Mokarom Hossain, general secretary of Tarupallab, expressed gratitude to Brac Bank for their support of this critical initiative.

He remarked: "It is essential that we gain more support in our efforts to preserve nature, and we must work together to expand our outreach, encouraging and inspiring more individuals to join this vital cause."

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, managing director and CEO (current charge) of Brac Bank, said: “Brac Bank has always believed that true progress must go hand in hand with environmental responsibility. This award reflects our commitment to recognising those who dedicate their lives to safeguarding nature. By honouring these changemakers, we reaffirm our promise to remain a trusted partner in building a sustainable future for Bangladesh.”