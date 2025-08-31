Prime Bank launches ‘Zero by Prime Bank’ – The first truly fee-free credit card

Prime Bank PLC has officially launched Zero by Prime Bank, a groundbreaking credit card that eliminates all fees, redefining customer convenience and transparency in Bangladesh’s credit card industry.

The card was unveiled by Prime Bank’s deputy managing director – consumer banking Nazeem A Choudhury, and Sabbir Ahmed, country manager of Visa, along with other senior officials from both organizations at an event held at Prime Tower.

Zero by Prime Bank is a Visa Signature card that ensures customers enjoy premium benefits without any financial burden.

It is the first of its kind in the market to guarantee no issuing fee, no annual fee, no EMI processing fee, no renewal fee, no MFS transfer fee, and no hidden fees.

The card also features a blind notch for usually impaired customers to ensure accessibility and enhance inclusivity for all.

Speaking at the event, officials highlighted how Zero by Prime Bank will transform the credit card experience by combining international acceptance, customer-first benefits, and total fee transparency.

Customers can apply for the card at www.zerobyprime.com or visit any nearby branch.

This launch reflects Prime Bank’s strong commitment to innovation and financial inclusion, empowering customers with a card that delivers value and freedom while removing cost barriers.

With Visa’s global reach and Prime Bank’s trusted services, Zero by Prime Bank sets a new benchmark for the industry.